WATCH: Atlanta United’s Xande Silva brings out a Spider-Man mask for MLS Playoff goal celebration!

Atlanta United's Xande Silva celebrated his MLS playoff goal with a Spider-Man mask handed to him by an individual behind the net!

Xande Silva scores smashing goal

Celebrates with Spider-Man mask

Atlanta lead 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Silva smashed the ball into the roof of the net off the left-flank, and sprinted behind the net to grab the superhero mask. He put it on and then celebrated with his teammates!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva scored right before the halftime break to put the result of the match into Atlanta's hands. If they can hold on, they'll force a game 3 in their playoff series.

WHAT NEXT FOR ATLANTA? They'll look to maintain their 2-1 halftime lead.