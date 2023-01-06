Aston Villa enter transfer race for Juventus' USMNT star McKennie

Aston Villa have joined Bournemouth in expressing their interest in a deal for Juventus' USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie.

Juventus ready to offload McKennie

Villa Bournemouth and Tottenham in race

Midfielder might reject Villa's approach

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Juventus could cut ties with McKennie in January to make room for Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister or free agent Isco. Villa have now emerged as suitors for the midfielder along with long-time admirers Tottenham, according to Fabrizio Romano. Bournemouth are also said to be considering the option as the 24-year-old could come at a discounted price of around £15 million (€17m/$17.8m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After joining Juve from Schalke permanently back in July 2021, following a loan spell, McKennie is yet to truly shine in Turin with just 13 goals and four assists to his name from 91 games across all competitions. However, according to Calciomercato, the midfielder might reject an approach from Aston Villa as he wants to continue his career at a top-tier club. As a result, he is currently waiting for offers from Spurs and Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund, who are also understood to be interested in his services.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCKENNIE? The USMNT star was handed a start in Juventus' return to Serie A action against Cremonense and would hope to keep his place when the Bianconeri take on Udinese at home on Saturday.