Aston Villa sign Mings from Bournemouth in £26.5m deal

The 26-year-old centre-back spent the second half of last season on loan with the Villans and returns on a permanent deal

have confirmed the signing of Tyrone Mings from Bournemouth.

After weeks of negotiations between the two teams, Mings becomes Bournemouth's club-record sale, with the fee said to include clauses that could see it rise to £26.5m ($33m).

The centre-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa, helping them seal promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs.

He made 18 appearances for the club, scoring two goals, as they finished fifth in the Championship and went on to beat Derby in the play-off final.

"Absolutely delighted to be back as a permanent [Aston Villa] player," Mings wrote on Twitter after the deal was announced. "Thank you for all your welcoming messages. I can’t wait to get started."

“We’re really pleased to have Tyrone back at Aston Villa on a permanent basis," Villa boss Dean Smith said. "I think everybody could see the connection that he made with the club as a whole and it is excellent news that we can continue the relationship in the Premier League.

“He will be an integral part of the squad for the new season and I look forward to working with him and helping to further develop his game.”

The 26-year-old spent four years with Bournemouth, joining from Ipswich in 2015, but made just 23 appearances. In September 2017, Mings was banned for five games after stamping on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's head during a 1-1 Premier League draw against at Old Trafford.

Aston Villa have already completed the permanent signings of Anwar El Ghazi from and Kortney Hause from after they spent last season on loan with the Birmingham outfit.

Meanwhile, Brazilian winger Wesley has joined from , left-back Matt Targett from and right-winger Jota from Birmingham.

