Hijack! Aston Villa consider move for Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares after Nottingham Forest talks break down

Aston Villa are eyeing a move for Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares after talks with Nottingham Forest collapsed.

  • Aston Villa want Arsenal's Tavares
  • Talks with Nottingham Forest broke down
  • Tavares an alternative of Acuna

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese left-back was initially linked with a move to Nottingham Forest this summer but the deal broke down after the player decided to explore other clubs. Now Fabrizio Romano claims that Aston Villa could swoop in and sign the player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Villa are also exploring the options of signing World Cup-winning Argentine left-back Marcos Acuna from Sevilla but in case the move does not materialise, they have identified Tavares as an alternative.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After a disastrous start to their 2023/24 Premier League campaign that saw them lose 5-1 against Newcastle United, Aston Villa came back strongly to beat Everton 4-0 in their second game on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR ASTON VILLA? Unai Emery's side will next face Hibernian in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League play-offs on August 23.

