Aston Villa announce Ings signing

The club brought in yet another new addition by signing the former Southampton forward

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Danny Ings, the club announced on Wednesday.

The striker has signed a three-year deal with the club as he makes the move from Southampton, where he scored 13 goals in all competitions last season.

Ings now joins the likes of Leon Bailey, Emi Buendía and Ashley Young at Villa Park as the club continues a busy summer.

What was said?

“Danny is an outstanding Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played," said manager Dean Smith.



"He is also a top professional with a great character who will be a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly developing young Academy players who are now in and around the first team. I am delighted to welcome Danny to our great Club.”

More to come.