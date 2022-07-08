Castore reveal traditional Aston Villa 2022-23 home kit

Aston Villa's new home kit draws inspiration from the sophisticated style of the club

Next season's brand new Aston Villa kit will be the first designed by Castore and they've gone for a traditional look. The West Midlands team struck a new sponsorship deal with the fitness brand and they have not disappointed.

Aston Villa

The shirt features subtle V chevrons throughout the front and back, representing the honours that the club have won throughout their history. The classic claret and blue sleeves draw inspiration from the sophisticated and simple style of the club.

Aston Villa 2022-23 away kit price and how to buy

The Aston Villa 2022-23 away kit is available to buy right now from the club shop. Here's a look at all the items available:

Pro Aston Villa 2022-23 Home Shirt

Castore

Get it from the Aston Villa store for £110.00

Men's Villa 2022-23 Home Shirt

Castore

Get it from the Aston Villa store for £65.00

Women's Aston Villa 2022-23 Home Shirt

Castore

Get it from the Aston Villa store for £65.00

Kids Aston Villa 2022-23 Home Shirt

Castore

Get it from the Aston Villa store for £50.00

