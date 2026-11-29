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Thomas Frank has asked for time to fix Crystal Palace's defensive problems after a 3-2 home defeat to Hull City on Sunday left them bottom of the Premier League. The Palace boss, who has been in charge for only two league games, insisted improvement would come, while admitting the squad needs strengthening in January after a painful sixth successive loss.

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Frank asks for patience

Frank has urged patience after Crystal Palace slipped to a sixth consecutive Premier League defeat, losing 3-2 to Hull City at Selhurst Park. Palace trailed 3-0 before late goals from Jorgen Strand Larsen and Adam Wharton, and they have now conceded 30 goals in their first 12 league games, more than any other side.

Asked how long he could keep saying his side must be better at the back, Frank said after the game, as reported by Sky Sports: "I think I can say it a little bit longer. I've been here for two Premier League games."

'Ask me that in 10 games' time'

He continued: "If you go into every single set-piece before and now, you will see improvement in detail. I know football is black and white and it's the goal and the scoreboard that counts, and also the defensive side of things. But ask me that in 10 games' time and then it will be improved."

Speaking to Sky Sports, Frank also pointed to Hull's ruthlessness in both boxes, adding: "The narrative is very simple: we just need to defend better because we score goals."

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January reinforcements needed

Frank was asked whether Palace were paying the price for failing to replace Marc Guehi and Maxence Lacroix, and admitted the squad needs reinforcing. "That's something I need to look more into. I've been here for two weeks before I really can, how can you say, give you a good answer on that. What I can say is that we're playing four tournaments, and that's very demanding. And with that in mind, we need some strengthening, yeah," he said.

The club are reportedly ready to back Frank with three January signings.

Relegation alarm bells ringing

Palace remain rooted to the bottom on seven points, and five of the previous six teams to concede 30 goals in their first 12 games were relegated, according to Sky Sports. Striker Strand Larsen called the display "embarrassing", telling the broadcaster: "I think it was a must-win today and to be 3-0 behind, it's embarrassing." Frank will need a quick response if his side are to avoid being dragged further into trouble.