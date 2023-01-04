Arteta admits Arsenal 'cannot waste any window' amid Mudryk transfer pursuit

Mikel Arteta insisted Arsenal can't afford to "waste" any transfer windows after they fell to a 0-0 draw with Newcastle in the Premier League.

Arteta discusses Arsenal transfers

Admits they want to improve squad

Gunners held by Newcastle on Tuesday

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Arsenal's goalless stalemate with Newcastle, head coach Arteta didn't hold back when asked about the prospect of conducting transfer business in January. The Gunners continue to push to get a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk over the line, and Arteta has insisted while it's ultimately out of his hands, the club needs to make full use of the window.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to reporters after the draw, he admitted: "I don’t know (about transfers), it’s a question for Edu and the board to respond. We are trying to improve the squad in every window.

"This is no different, we will do our best because we cannot waste any window with the squad numbers that we have so we shall try."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners find themselves leading a somewhat unexpected Premier League title charge, but are still putting together a young and progressive squad while also dealing with injuries to key players such as Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson. Arsenal have submitted an improved bid for Mudryk as they look to bring a saga over the exciting young Ukrainian's signature to an end.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Julian Finney/Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Amid the drama of the transfer window, the fixtures keep on coming. Arsenal must dust themselves down ahead of an FA Cup third round clash against Oxford United on January 9.