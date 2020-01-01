'I'm an Arsenal man!' - Wilshere admits Emirates return would be a 'dream'

The former England international says he would jump at the chance to rejoin the Gunners, but doubts the opportunity will ever present itself

Jack Wilshere has admitted he is still an " man" and that returning to Emirates Stadium would be a "dream".

Wilshere spent ten years in Arsenal's senior squad after signing his first professional contract in 2008, racking up 198 appearances for the club across all competitions.

The former international contributed 14 goals and 30 assists to the Gunners' cause in total, but ultimately failed to live up to his potential due to a series of injury problems.

Wilshere eventually decided to leave the Emirates in the summer of 2018, having grown frustrated by a lack of regular minutes, and subsequently joined West Ham on a three-year deal.

The midfielder's fitness struggles continued at the London Stadium as he only featured in 19 games across two seasons, and his contract was eventually cancelled by mutual consent last month.

The 28-year-old has been on the lookout for a new club ever since, and although he has welcomed the prospect of undertaking a new challenge abroad, Scottish Premiership leaders are reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Wilshere says Arsenal would be his first-choice next destination because he remains an avid supporter of the club, but the experienced playmaker acknowledges the fact it is unlikely the north London outfit will look to bring him back.

The ex-Gunners star told the ITV Football Football Show when quizzed on the possibility of a return to the Emirates: "Listen, you never know. I'm an Arsenal man. There's nothing, I've not spoken to anyone or anything but that would be the dream.

"I'm not stupid to know that there's probably no chance of it happening but I'm an Arsenal man, I love the club and want to see the club do well."

Wilshere was also asked how he thinks Mikel Arteta has fared in his first year in the Arsenal hot seat, to which he responded: “I’ve heard he’s really good, a lot of people who were there when I was there have left, but a few are still there.

“He’s really hands on, it’s really coach-led, is what I’ve heard, he knows what he wants and where he wants his players to be. He wants hard work every session and I think you can see that when he first came in.”