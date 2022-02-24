Arsenal vs Wolves: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Arsenal and Wolves are set to lock horns in the Premier League on Thursday for the second time in the space of 15 days, with both teams looking to chase down a top-four finish in the 2021-22 campaign.

It was just two weeks ago that the Gunners last met the men from Molineux, with Mikel Arteta’s side picking up a battling 1-0 victory in the West Midlands with 10 men after seeing Gabriel Martinelli controversially sent off.

They are set to do it all over again with just one place and two points separating the teams in the English top-flight table, with GOAL on hand to bring you all you need to know about how to watch, team news, recent form and more.

Game Arsenal vs Wolves Date February 24 Kick-of time 7:45pm GMT/2:45pm ET

Arsenal vs Wolves TV channel, live stream & how to watch

This contest had originally been due to take place on December 28, but it was postponed following a number of positive Covid-19 test results being posted inside the Wolves camp.

It has now been slotted into a busy run of games for both teams and will be available to watch in the UK on Amazon Prime Video, while supporters in the U.S. can tune in via Peacock TV on either television or live stream.

UK TV channel/stream Amazon Prime Video U.S. TV channel/stream Peacock TV/Peacock Premier Player

Arsenal team news and squad

Position Players Goalkeepers Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo Defenders Cedric, Gabriel, Holding, Tavares, Tierney, Tomiyasu, White Midfielders Elneny, Lokonga, Odegaard, Patino, Partey, Saka, Smith Rowe, Xhaka Forwards Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah, Pepe

Arteta has no injury concerns to contend with, meaning that he is in the position of being able to select from a fully-fit squad.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has shaken off a knock to come back into contention for a start at right-back, while Brazilian forward Martinelli has served a suspension following his red card at Molineux.

Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette.

Wolves team news and squad

Position Players Goalkeepers Sa, Ruddy, Sarkic Defenders Coady, Kilman, Saiss, Boly, Mosquera, Gomes, Ait Nouri, Jonny, Marcal, Semedo, Hoever Midfielders Neves, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Cundle Forwards Neto, Chiquinho, Podence, Trincao, Jimenez, Silva, Hwang

Bruno Lage is also in the enviable position of being able to pick from a full complement of players at Emirates Stadium.

Rayan Ait Nouri and Willy Boly have been nursing slight knocks of late, but both could feature for Wolves in north London, while Pedro Neto is straining at the leash after making his long-awaited return from injury off the bench in a 2-1 win over Leicester last time out.

Predicted Wolves starting XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Marcal; Trincao, Jimenez, Podence.

Recent results and form

Arsenal's last five results Wolves' last five results Arsenal 2-1 Brentford (Feb 19) Wolves 2-1 Leicester (Feb 20) Wolves 0-1 Arsenal (Feb 10) Tottenham 0-2 Wolves (Feb 13) Arsenal 0-0 Burnley (Jan 23) Wolves 0-1 Arsenal (Feb 10) Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (Jan 20) Wolves 0-1 Norwich (Feb 5) Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (Jan 13) Brentford 1-2 Wolves (Jan 22)

Arsenal have been in decent form of late, with only one defeat suffered through their last eight Premier League fixtures – with that solitary setback coming against title-chasing Manchester City.

They have slipped out of both domestic cup competitions in 2022 – at the hands of Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup – but have been able to narrow collective focus as a result.

Wolves have continued to tick over nicely after overcoming a slow start to their season, with six victories taken from their last eight top-flight outings.

They are now sat within touching distance of the Gunners and will close to within three points of fourth-placed Manchester United if they are able to replicate the success they recently enjoyed in north London away at Tottenham.