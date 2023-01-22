Arsenal vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester United are set to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in a mouthwatering Premier League encounter on Sunday.
The hosts have won five of their last seven home Premier League matches against Manchester United (D1, L1), winning 3-1 at the Emirates last season. Arsenal are yet to concede a goal in 2023, and it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag's men can breach the fortress with the help of new signing Wout Weghorst.
Both teams will be desperate to get the three points to keep their title ambitions on track. League leaders Arsenal head into this fixture on the back of a comfortable 2-0 victory over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, whereas their opponents were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Arsenal vs Manchester United date & kick-off time
Game:
Arsenal vs Manchester United
Date:
January 22, 2023
Kick-off:
11:30 am ET, 4:30 pm GMT, 10:00 pm IST
Venue:
Emirates Stadium, London
How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock Premium.
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD and Sky Sports Premier League will be showing the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via Sky Go.
The Star Sports network has broadcast rights for Premier League games in India, with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, Telemundo.
UK
India
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD
Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV
Arsenal team news & squad
Arsenal will miss Reiss Nelson, Mohamed Elneny, and Gabriel Jesus.
However, they will be hoping to field new signing Leandro Trossard after he was registered on Friday.
"He trained today, so hopefully. I think he’s good to go," Arteta informed on Trossard.
Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ramsdale, Hein, Turner.
Defenders
White, Magalhaes, Saliba, Holding, Soares, Gabriel, Tierney, Zinchenko, Tomiyasu.
Midfielders
Odegaard, Vieira, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Partey, Bandeira, Xhaka.
Forwards
Martinelli, Nketiah, Marquinhos, Trossard.
Man Utd team news & squad
United will miss Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot and Donny van de Beek with injuries.
Whereas Casemiro is suspended after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Palace. Either Fred or Scott McTominay will replace him at the centre of the park.
Jadon Sancho has returned to training and might be named as one of the substitutes.
Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
De Gea, Heaton, Butland
Defenders
Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Varane, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Williams.
Midfielders
Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Pellistri, McTominay.
Forwards
Martial, Rashford, Antony, Elanga, Shoretire, Garnacho, Weghorst