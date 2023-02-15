Arsenal vs Manchester City: Lineups and LIVE updates

Arsenal host Manchester City in a jaw-dropping top of the table clash in the Premier League

The Gunners are looking to avoid their third successive defeat on the trot against the reigning champions when they host Manchester City. A win for Mikel Arteta’s men would put them in the driving seat as they would jump 8 points clear of the second-placed Man City.

Although Arsenal’s current form is a huge point of concern for Arteta, as the league leaders have failed to win three successive games in all competitions, drawing one and losing two crucial fixtures.

While a victory at the Emirates would serve as a statement for everyone as Gunners would continue their gallop towards a first English title in nearly two decades.

Despite facing massive hurdles in their title defense, Manchester City could still produce a massive upset in Arsenal’s fairytale with a victory at the Emirates.

Pep Guardiola’s men are still breathing down Arteta’s neck and could create more pressure on the league leaders with three points.

The Sky Blues have been magnificent against the North London outfit in their previous visits, winning six games against their opposition in all competitions.

The fixture could be a defining one in terms of who lifts the title at the end of a season, but Pep Guardiola’s men have all the arsenal to defeat the high-flying gunners with history also lying on their side.

Arsenal vs Manchester City confirmed line-ups

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Manchester City XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Rodrigo, Bernardo; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Arsenal and Manchester City's next Premier League fixtures

The Gunners continue their title charge as they travel to Aston Villa and Leicester City on the 18th of February and the 25th of February. Arsenal returns to PL action at the Emirates on the 2nd of March as they host relegation-threatened Everton.

Man City travels to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on the 18th of February. Pep’s side then travels to Germany to lock horns with RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League on the 23rd of February before returning to Premier League duty against Bournemouth away from home on the 25th of February.