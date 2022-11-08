Arsenal vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Arsenal against Brighton on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Arsenal will host Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday in a League Cup third-round encounter.

The Gunners head into this fixture on the back of a narrow London derby win over Chelsea and should be full of confidence before taking on the Seagulls. They have won the competition just twice in their history and the last triumph came 30 years ago in the 1992-93 season.

On the other hand, Brighton got the better of Forest Green Rovers in the second round to progress to the next stage. In their last Premier League outing, they beat Wolves 3-2 at Molineux and they have the potential to cause an upset. Not long ago, they put four past Chelsea, and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will not make the mistake of taking them lightly.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Arsenal vs Brighton date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs Brighton Date: November 9/10, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45 pm BST / 2:45 pm ET / 1:15 am IST (Nov 10, 2022) Venue: The Emirates Stadium, London

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the match can be live streamed on ESPN+.

In the U.K. the match will not be broadcasted.

Fans in India can watch the game on the Sports18 network.