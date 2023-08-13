What a blunder! Arsenal stuck wearing kit with unusual error in Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest

As Arsenal took on Nottingham Forest for their Premier League opener, the Gunners donned their celebratory home kit- with a rather unusual error.

Arsenal don incorrect jersey

Only references 32 of the Invincibles' games

Stuck with jersey till October

WHAT HAPPENED? With Mikel Arteta's men looking to do one better this season over the last, they began their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest donning their special home kit that honours Arsenal's 2003/04 Invincibles season. However, it was quickly pointed out that the jersey had a glaring mistake that showcased only 32 games of the 38 games that they remained undefeated for. Arsenal and Adidas had already acknowledged the mistake, however, the new corrected versions would only be available in October.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the correct version of the kit not available until October, the Gunners will have to don the same shirt despite the error.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Adidas and Arsenal have already recalled all unsold jerseys from their stores and have promised to compensate fans who have already purchased the jersey. As for Arteta's men, they will have to continue wearing the jersey until Adidas can reproduce the corrected version.