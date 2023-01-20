Arsenal signing Trossard reveals the position he wants to play and explains how Gunners convinced him to sign

New Arsenal signing Leandro Trossard says he hopes to be played behind the striker after joining the club from Brighton this week.

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger was signed on Friday in a £26 million ($32.2m) deal as the Gunners continue their efforts to strengthen the squad and boost their hopes of winning the Premier League title this season. Trossard says the club persuaded him to join after convincing him that he would be a good fit for Mikel Arteta's side.

WHAT THEY SAID: "They told me they really like me as a player, that I would really suit the system and how they want to play," he said to the club’s website after his signing was confirmed. "It helps me that I’m versatile and that I can play in different positions. They’re looking forward to working with me and vice versa. I’m really excited to work with them and I think Mikel is a top coach."

On his preferred position, he said: "I like to be in the pocket behind the striker. On the wings, I can explore myself as well. I’m comfortable in either of those positions but if I were to choose, behind the striker - but it all depends on the system."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Trossard is not expected to be the last January recruit for Arsenal, as they are close to signing Jakub Kiwior from Spezia in a £20m deal. It has also been reported they are eyeing a loan move for Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga.

WHAT NEXT FOR TROSSARD? The Belgian could make his debut on Sunday when Arsenal take on Manchester United in the Premier League.