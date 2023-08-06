Arsenal set price for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner as transfer talks with Nottingham Forest continue

Aditya Gokhale
Turner USMNT El Salvador 2023Getty
Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are in discussions regarding the potential transfer of goalkeeper Matt Turner.

WHAT HAPPENED? Turner's departure would open the door for Brentford keeper David Raya to join Arsenal, although the Gunners are still negotiating a deal with the Bees. Turner's fee has yet to be agreed upon with the clubs currently negotiating a deal in the region of £7 million ($8.9m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner was signed for an initial cost of £5.5 million to join the Gunners last summer from MLS team New England Revolution. Last season, the 29-year-old USMNT star did not play for Arsenal once in the Premier League, but he did feature for them in the FA Cup and Europa League.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below
Matt Turner USMNT 2023GettyMikel Arteta Arsenal 2023Getty

WHAT NEXT? Turner's departure will open the doors for Arsenal's Raya deal as they will be looking to incorporate the Spaniard into the squad sooner rather than later.

