Unstoppable Gunners! Arsenal set new WSL record for longest winning streak following 3-1 victory over West Ham

Arsenal made WSL history on Sunday after victory over West Ham made it 13 wins in a row for the unstoppable Gunners.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal set a new WSL record on Sunday for consecutive victories after a 3-1 win over West Ham at Meadow Park. Jordan Nobbs, Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum grabbed the goals for the Gunners, who matched the previous record of 12 straight wins with victory over Liverpool last time out but are now out on their own on 13.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sunday's win maintains Arsenal's perfect start to the season and will offer the club hope they can land the title after missing out last season to Chelsea by a single point. The Gunners have also impressed in Europe with Champions League wins over defending champions Lyon and FC Zurich.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Arsenal had also been chasing an 11th game in a row without conceding, to extend their current WSL record of 10, but fell short after conceding a sloppy 35th-minute goal from Dagny Brynjarsdottir.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners do not have a Champions League game this week so are next in action against relegation-threatened Leicester City next Sunday.