Arsenal Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 schedule

The Gunners finished eighth in the table last season and fans are expecting major improvements as Mikel Arteta continues his squad rebuild

Arsenal kick off their 2021-22 Premier League season with, on paper at least, a kind fixture against newly-promoted Brentford.

Things quickly become tricky for the Gunners, however, with their second match a home date against Champions League winners Chelsea.

It doesn't ease up after that either, as they then must travel to face Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad.

When is the north London derby?

The first of the two 'NLD' dates comes just six matches into the season, on September 25, when Arsenal host Tottenham at the Emirates.

The second north London derby comes to a screen near you on January 15.

Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2021-22