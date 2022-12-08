Arsenal 'will look at the options' at striker after Gabriel Jesus' injury blow prompts transfer speculation - Arteta

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal will "look at the options" as they consider bringing in a replacement for Gabriel Jesus in the January transfer window.

Jesus underwent surgery on Tuesday

He was injured playing against Cameroon for Brazil

It is expected he will be out for around three months

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have been rocked by the knee injury their star striker suffered while playing for Brazil at the World Cup. An exact timeframe on his return has not yet been given, but Jesus is expected to be sidelined for up to three months after undergoing surgery in London earlier this week.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked after Arsenal's 3-0 win against Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup whether Jesus' injury will affect Arsenal's January transfer plans, Arteta said: "What it affects is who we are as a team because he gives us so much, so what we can do after that, when we know the timescale [of his recovery] and when we can have him back, we will look at the options and try to make the right decision."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Asked if he was happy with the strength of his squad, Arteta added: "I feel like my squad is really good. Unfortunately, we've had injuries and we will try to see what we can do to be strong. We have players, we have a lot of accompanying players. [The question is] do we have the players that can give us the performances and the consistency that we need to maintain and improve from where we are?"

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners play their second and final game in the Dubai Super Cup on Tuesday when they take on AC Milan.