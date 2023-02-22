Arsenal not yet guaranteed a top-four finish, insists Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is not convinced that Arsenal have guaranteed themselves a top-four berth despite leading the Premier League standings.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners lost 3-1 to Manchester City in a crucial top-of-the-table clash on February 15, but rallied to secure a comeback win against Aston Villa to move back to the top of the Premier League standings at the weekend. They were further aided by Nottingham Forest, who held City to a 1-1 draw that allowed Mikel Arteta's side to open up a slender two-point lead at the top with a game in hand. Arsenal also have a 13-point cushion over fifth-placed Newcastle and look to be assured of Champions League qualification, but Henry is taking nothing for granted.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We're not there. I know people will tell me 'come on Thierry'. No, no, no. When and if we qualify, then we can talk about," The Arsenal legend said on CBS Sports' House of Champions podcast.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Henry praised Arteta for reconnecting with the Arsenal fanbase, and feels the fighting DNA that had gone missing for a few years has been rediscovered. He added: "You could see there was a little disconnection with the fans. All the fans wanted is to relate to the team, a team that can compete. They didn't boo the team on Thursday, [defeats] happen, fans can understand that. What fans don't understand is when they don't see a team that fights. They don't see themselves in a team that doesn't represent the community. Edu, the board, Mikel Arteta, whoever, however you want to call it, brought that back. Are we going to win the league? I don't know. But it looks like the Arsenal I know. At the end of the day, you can't fool fans, they scream, they're there and they have that attitude because they see something, that's why they're loud. It's a different emotion."

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will face Leicester City next in the Premier League on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.