Arsenal newcomer Leandro Trossard says performance 'tough to take' despite first Gunners goal against Brentford

Leandro Trossard opened his Arsenal account in Saturday's Premier League clash against Brentford but the Gunners couldn't take all three points.

Trossard on target for Arsenal

Goal not enough to secure win for PL leaders

Toney goal means Gunners only move six points clear

WHAT HAPPENED? Trossard came off the bench to score his first Arsenal goal since joining the club from Brighton in the January transfer window. The Belgian's goal put the Gunners in front at the Emirates but Brentford hit back through Ivan Toney to ensure the points were shared. Whilst Trossard was happy to open his Arsenal account he was frustrated not to pick up the win.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's nice to have the goal as it gets me going but after that it's disappointing they got the equaliser. It's a tough one to take. We did everything well. To score against Brentford isn't easy," he told BBC's Match of the Day. "We said before on the set-pieces they're really good and today it happened again. We have to learn from that. There's a game again on Wednesday to turn things around. You don't get your way every game. We have to work hard every single day. There's a great atmosphere in the team and we have to keep that momentum going even when results don't go your way."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday's draw could prove costly to Arsenal's titles hopes. Manchester City now have the chance to cut the gap at the top of the table to just three points if they can beat Aston Villa on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's side will then head to north London in midweek in a crunch fixture at the top of the table.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners welcome Manchester City on Wednesday before heading to Aston Villa next weekend.