'He's a joy of a kid' - Arsenal's forgotten man Nelson earns special praise from Arteta after brace vs Forest

Mikel Arteta has praised Reiss Nelson after the winger's brace inspired Arsenal to a 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Nelson replaced the injured Saka

He scored twice in three minutes

Nelson last scored in the PL on July 15, 2020

WHAT HAPPENED? Nelson replaced the injured Bukayo Saka during the first half of the win that saw the Gunners move back above Manchester City to the top of the Premier League and scored twice in three second-half minutes, his first Premier League goals for Arsenal since he scored the winner against Liverpool 837 days ago.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking about Nelson after Sunday’s win, Arteta said: “I think not only me but all his teammates, all the staff are so happy for him because he is a kid that is really changing, he’s really evolving he’s really maturing. He’s showing every day how much he wants it and today he had the opportunity, and he did extremely well because it helped us win the game.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When asked how Nelson has changed during the past couple of years, Arteta added: “How mature he is, how focused he is in his profession. The way he talks, the way he reflects, the way he respects decisions, the way he is challenging everybody every single day. He is a joy of a kid.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal host FC Zurich on Thursday night in the Europa League. A win will see them through to the knockout stages of the competition as group winners.