Arsenal & Man City interest in Mudryk confirmed as Shakhtar chief reveals €100m transfer valuation

Shakhtar Donetsk's deputy sporting director Carlo Nicolini has confirmed Arsenal and Manchester City's interest in Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Nicolini addressed growing interest in Mudryk

Confirmed Arsenal & Man City among potential suitors

Shakhtar values him at €100m

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old winger has been in fine form in the Champions League for Shakhtar, scoring three goals and adding two assists in the competition. Top European clubs are now keeping tabs on Mudryk, with Nicolini confirming Arsenal and City are among the interested parties. However, the Shakhtar chief has warned that he will cost at least the same €100m (£86m/$100m) fee that Manchester United paid Ajax for Brazilian winger Antony in the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Oscillating between Arsenal and Manchester City? They are two teams that have taken an interest in the player. But there are also other clubs that can spend right away. There are many English candidates, there are the Spanish on duty, the French on duty, but now it takes the right amount to take him away. Together with [Kylian] Mbappe, [Rafael] Leao and Vinicius [Junior], Mudryk is the strongest player in that position," Nicolini stated to Calciomercato.it program, TV Play.

"Is €40m enough to buy him? We do not speak to these figures. Not even for €50m, we don’t even call the president to communicate the offer. We value Mudryk more than Antony of Manchester United, who cost €100m. We are not obliged to sell, we do not want to make phenomena. We don’t want to shoot figures that aren’t realistic. But in this team, he is the most decisive. If you want to take on certain players who make a difference in the top clubs, you also need the right money.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners were also linked with Mudryk in the summer but no agreement was reached with Shakhtar. Subsequently, the Ukraine international admitted that he dreams of playing in the Premier League and that it would be hard to say no to Arsenal.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? After finding the net against Celtic in the Champions League, Mudryk will shift his focus to the Ukrainian Premier League where Shakhtar are slated to take on Oleksandriya on Saturday.