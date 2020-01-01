Arsenal loan star Ceballos uses Trump GIF to respond to transfer rumour

The Real Madrid midfielder got creative as he denied a report claiming that he would be included in a swap deal that would see him join Sevilla

Dani Ceballos has reverted to using a GIF of United States president Donald Trump to deny a transfer rumour that had linked him with a move to .

OKDiario had reported that were looking into the possibility of signing Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos, with Zinedine Zidane's side apparently willing to offer Ceballos, and left-back Reguilon, as part of the deal.

international Ceballos was quick to debunk the rumour, however, tweeting a GIF of Trump wagging his finger and shaking his head in reply to a user referencing the story.

The 23-year-old has been on loan with for the 2019-20 campaign and had made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, prior to the coronavirus outbreak bringing a stop to football.

Mikel Arteta admitted back in March that the north Londoners were yet to make a decision over Ceballos' future, with there not having been any discussions over whether they would make the loan agreement permanent.

The Real Madrid midfielder has suggested that he may well be required to play on for the Gunners even if his loan spell - which is officially due to end on June 30 - draws to a close, given the circumstances relating to Covid-19.

Despite him being surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu for the 2019-20 campaign, Ceballos has claimed that he would be interested in remaining with Los Blancos.

"I haven't spoken to Zidane since I left," he told Movistar. "It has to be difficult to have a dressing room with so many players. I don't think Zidane talks to the loan players.

"Hopefully (he'll get to play for Madrid again). I now have a contract with Arsenal. At the moment in Madrid it is difficult to play with the players that are there. Now I am focused on being important at a club."

As reported by Goal, Arsenal are hopeful of adding a central midfielder to their ranks in the summer, with Arteta having identified that area of the pitch as somewhere that needed improvement ever since he arrived at the club in December 2019.

star Thomas Partey has been on the north Londoners' radar, although he looks likely to sign a new contract with the Liga club after his representatives were forced to deny suggestions from his father that he'd be keen on joining the Gunners.