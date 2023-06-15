Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira interested in becoming USMNT manager after Crystal Palace exit

Patrick Vieira has reportedly expressed interest in taking up the vacant position of the head coach of the United States men's national team (USMNT).

Vieira left Crystal Palace in March

Had previously coached New York City FC

Wants to take up USMNT job

WHAT HAPPENED? Following his departure from Crystal Palace, after a winless run of 12 games, the former Arsenal player remains a free agent. According to ESPN, he wants to lead the USMNT next and the federation has already made contact with Vieira regarding the role. Although talks have not progressed beyond the initial approach, he remains interested in the opportunity as the prospect of coaching the USMNT is appealing to Vieira, who has studied the recent performances of the team and believes there is significant potential within the squad. He envisions leading the team on a journey towards the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States along with Canada and Mexico.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the USMNT undergoing a transitional phase following the departure of previous coach Gregg Berhalter, the search for a new head coach has been a priority for the United States Soccer Federation. Anthony Hudson took over on an interim basis after the exit of Berhalter but stepped down at the end of May which saw B.J. Callaghan come in at the helm, also in an interim capacity. Vieira's extensive playing career, including winning the World Cup with France, coupled with his coaching experience in both MLS and Ligue 1, makes him a compelling candidate.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Berhalter was facing an investigation into allegations of domestic violence from 1992 involving his now-wife, Rosalind. The investigation concluded that the incident did take place and the Berhalters testified truthfully. The USSF confirmed that Berhalter remains a candidate for the position and "nothing has changed" with regard to his candidacy. However, recent reports suggest that clubs like Club America and Sparta Rotterdam are considering Berhalter to rope him as their next manager.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The USSF aims to name a permanent head coach for the USMNT in August. In the interim period, Callaghan will oversee the team for the upcoming Nations League finals and the biennial Gold Cup.