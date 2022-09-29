Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale alludes to trophy 'banter' with Tottenham ahead of north London derby

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said even the Carabao Cup or FA Cup would bring huge pride this term amid an everlasting trophy contest with rivals.

  • Gunners top of Premier League after seven matches
  • London club sometimes mocked by rival fans
  • Chance to give own supporters fuel for "banter"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have been unable to compete for the Premier League and Champions League titles in recent years, but have won the FA Cup four times in the last eight years while north London rivals Tottenham have gone trophyless since 2008. With another one of those triumphs, Ramsdale said his side could add further fuel for banter against rivals such as Spurs, who the Gunners will face this weekend.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of the North London Derby against Tottenham, the goalkeeper said on the Joe Cole Cast: "The fans always have banter with other teams over when you last won trophies, so why would you not go and try and win the Carabao Cup or the FA Cup and for me that that would be a dream, to win a couple of trophies this year."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have been mocked by some of their rival fans for their failure to compete for certain trophies in recent years, having last won the Premier League in 2004, while they have never lifted the Champions League and Europa League trophies. Amid their struggles, Tottenham have risen in stature despite a silverware drought.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Ramsdale and his Gunners team-mates host Tottenham in the first north London derby of the season on Saturday.

