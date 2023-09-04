Transfer U-turn! £72m Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe set to accept Besiktas move as Gunners consider terminating contract

Out of favour Arsenal star Nicolas Pepe is all set to leave Arsenal to join Besiktas as Gunners prepare to terminate his contract.

Pepe set to join Besiktas as free agent

Arsenal ready to terminate player's contract

Undergoing medical in Paris before Besiktas move

WHAT HAPPENED? Pepe, whose contract expires in 2024, is not a part of Mikel Arteta's plans this season which has prompted the club to terminate the player's contract a season before it ends. That will allow the 28-year-old to accept Besiktas' offer and join them as a free agent, according to L’Equipe. The report further states that the player is currently undergoing a medical test in Paris before formally accepting the Turkish club's offer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pepe spent the last season on loan at Ligue 1 side OGC Nice where he managed to score just eight goals in 28 appearances. After returning to Arsenal, he did not play any significant part in the club's pre-season training and was not included in any of the four Premier League games the club have played thus far.

WHAT NEXT? The Ivory Coast international initially rejected Besiktas' offer earlier in the summer transfer window but he is now prepared to head to the Turkish Super Lig where he will get yet another opportunity to revive his career.