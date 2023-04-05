'Arsenal fans are better' - Jack Wilshere fires Man Utd dig and calls for capacity Youth Cup final crowd

Jack Wilshere has called for a packed out Emirates Stadium when Arsenal host either West Ham or Southampton in the FA Youth Cup final.

Arsenal U18s beat Man City 2-1

Myles Lewis-Skell hit extra-time winner

Wilshere aims dig at Man Utd fans

WHAT HAPPENED? The young Gunners booked their spot in the final in thrilling style on Tuesday night when a Myles Lewis-Skelly goal in the final seconds of extra-time saw them to a 2-1 win against Manchester City.

A sold-out crowd of 10,000 witnessed that dramatic finish in north London, with Arsenal capping the capacity for the match. But Wilshere is hoping for a crowd six times that amount for the final itself and pointed to the impact playing in front of a packed out Emirates had on him and his team-mates when they won the youth cup in 2009.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after seeing his U18s side see off City, Wilshere said: “I watched the Youth Cup final last year [Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest and there was 60,000 there. And I know that our fans are better than Man United fans.

“I hope we can [get a big crowd]. I don’t see why not. I think we had like 25,000 in 2009 [it was 33,662], it was nice. So listen, let’s build it. I watch the women’s games and that energy and that feeling they create. What the fans can create, is special. I want the players to experience that. Let’s get the fans down and get their support.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuesday night’s extra-time victory over City, who played with 10 men for almost the entirety of the contest, was the third time Wilshere’s side have won via a late winner during their run to the final. Lewis-Skelly’s header sparked wild scenes and Wilshere ranks the moment as one of the greatest feelings of his career.

“It hasn't sunk in [that we are in the final],” he said. “Honestly, and right now it’s obviously fresh, but that feeling…I can’t even explain what it felt like, that moment. It’s relief, joy, love for the players, emotions - everything. Right now, it feels like one of the top moments of my career. Obviously as a coach as I am young coach, but as a player as well it feels like it’s up there."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal U18s will host the winners of the other semi-final, between West Ham and Southampton, in the FA Youth Cup final on April 29.