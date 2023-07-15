Arsenal finally get their man! Gunners confirm £105m Declan Rice signing as transfer saga comes to an end

Arsenal have completed the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham in a deal worth £105 million.

Arsenal sign England international

Most expensive signing in club history

Gunners beat Man City to secure 24-year-old

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal won the battle over Manchester City to sign the England midfielder, securing his signature for around £105m ($137m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice becomes Arsenal's most expensive signing of all-time after nine years spent at West Ham. Rice overtakes Nicolas Pepe, who cost £72m (€83m/$94m) in the summer of 2019.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “We’re really happy that Declan is joining us," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. "He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.

“Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners welcome Rice and defender Jurrien Timber to the club as they continue their pre-season preparations.