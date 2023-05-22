Arsenal hold ‘concrete interest’ in Ilkay Gundogan as Man City man features in Mikel Arteta’s midfield transfer plans alongside Declan Rice & Mason Mount

Arsenal are reportedly lining up another potential raid on Manchester City, with the Gunners said to hold “concrete interest” in Ilkay Gundogan.

Gunners eager to reinforce engine room

England internationals in their sights

German star also of interest

WHAT HAPPENED? Mikel Arteta, who spent time working at the Etihad Stadium alongside Pep Guardiola when cutting his coaching teeth, was able to lure Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko away from the Premier League champions during the summer of 2022.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He is now said to be mulling over a move for Gundogan, with The Athletic reporting that the north London outfit are ready to join the chase for a proven performer that is approaching the end of his current contract. Gundogan may, however, commit to fresh terms at City before hitting free agency, while La Liga giants Barcelona are also keen on acquiring the 32-year-old German.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal are planning a major refresh of their midfield ranks in the next transfer window, with Arteta said to be keen on landing England internationals Declan Rice and Mason Mount – with that pair seemingly edging their way towards the exits at West Ham and Chelsea respectively.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal believe they can compete for Rice and Mount, despite facing strong rival interest for both, while interest is being shown in Gundogan given that experienced Switzerland international Granit Xhaka is expected to depart Emirates Stadium this summer.