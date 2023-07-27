Arsenal have advantage over Chelsea in Mohammed Kudus race as Ajax star wants to play in Champions League

Arsenal appear poised to beat Chelsea in the race to sign Mohamed Kudus from Ajax this summer.

Kudus wants Arsenal move

Keen to play Champions League football

Chelsea also monitoring Ghana international

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Football Transfers, Kudus has expressed a preference to join Arsenal over Chelsea this summer, with Champions League football a prominent factor in his decision. The Blues have been linked with a swoop for the Ghana international but their 12th-placed finish last season appears to be a major stumbling block to any deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have a real interest in signing Kudus but they need to offload a number of fringe players first, having already signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber this summer. Manchester United are also said to be in the race.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kudus is reported to have told Ajax that he intends to leave the club this summer and he is valued at around £40m ($51m) by the Dutch giants. The 22-year-old has made 84 appearances for Ajax, scoring 23 goals and laying on 11 assists.

WHAT NEXT? Kudus will hope to complete a move this summer, and it appears Arsenal have the edge in the race.