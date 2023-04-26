Arsenal are back in the Champions League! Gunners guaranteed top four place despite Man City humbling after Brighton lose at Nottingham Forest

The Gunners suffered a tough night against Manchester City in the Premier League but Wednesday's results have confirmed a top-four finish.

  • Mikel Arteta's men beaten at City
  • Title challenge is fading
  • But Champions League football is secured

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City cruised to a 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday with a result that sees Pep Guardiola's side take charge of the title race. Yet there was some good news of sorts for Arsenal from the City Ground. Brighton's defeat to Nottingham Forest has confirmed that Arsenal will finish in the top four this season and have therefore secured qualification for next season's Champions League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are back in Europe's top competition for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign. It's the only good news on a difficult night for the Gunners. Defeat to Manchester City means their lead at the top of the table has been cut to just two points. Pep Guardiola's side also have two games in hand on the Gunners and are heavy favourites to go on and be crowned champions once again.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Tuesday against Chelsea at the Emirates.

