Arsenal and Atletico Madrid continue Torreira talks

The midfielder is on loan in the Spanish capital but has not played much and could be on his way out of the club

“The situation is very simple,” Edu told AS. “ are concerned about Torreira, first and foremost, his happiness, that he plays and that he is happy.

FIFA confirmed the terms of Trippier’s ban on Monday, but the club will continue to contest it and for the moment the international remains available for selection.

-

More teams

Arsenal and are continuing talks over the future of Lucas Torreira.

The midfielder is on loan at Atletico and the Liga leaders want to keep him as cover as they bid to win a first league title since 2014.

Arsenal are concerned by his lack of playing time and are considering the option of sending him elsewhere, with a host of clubs - notably - keen to give him a home in the second half of the season.

Gunners technical director Edu is taking the lead in the negotiations and has insisted that the player’s best interests will be the driving force behind whatever decision is made.

“The situation is very simple,” Edu told AS. “Arsenal are concerned about Torreira, first and foremost, his happiness, that he plays and that he is happy.

“We want to know about him, how he feels and, after that, what Atletico thinks. For us, Lucas and his happiness is what’s most important.

“If everyone is happy, we will continue as we are now. If Lucas is not happy, we will look for a change because there are many teams that are calling me to ask about the player's situation.”

AS claims that, as well as Valencia, Edu has fielded calls from sides , and - the latter of whom sacked their manager Marco Giampaolo on Monday.

The Spanish outlet suggests Valencia is the most likely destination for the Uruguayan midfielder.

It’s highly likely that Torreira would secure regular playing time at Valencia, but by swapping Liga clubs he would be giving up a title challenge for a battle against relegation.

Article continues below

Atletico have plenty on their plate at the moment. As well as the future of Torreira and a title challenge to plan for, the club confirmed they will take their appeal over Kieran Trippier’s 10-week ban for breaching betting rules to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

FIFA confirmed the terms of Trippier’s ban on Monday, but the club will continue to contest it and for the moment the England international remains available for selection.

Atletico Madrid travel to in on Thursday.