Armed men attempt to kidnap Neymar's newborn daughter in Sao Paulo as parents of girlfriend Bruna Biancardi are tied up during break-in

The parents of Neymar's girlfriend, Bruna Bianciardi, were tied up and robbed in an attempted kidnapping of his newborn daughter in Sao Paulo.

The Bianciardi residence, located in the municipality of Cotia, was stormed by a criminal gang on Tuesday.

R7 newspaper reports (via Marca) that the suspects - two of which were armed - were looking for Bianciardi and the couple's daughter, Mavie. Neither of them were at home at the time of the invasion, nor was the Brazil and Al-Hilal star.

Bianciardi's parents, however, were on the scene when the suspects invaded. R7 reports that the couple were tied up in their own home, but are not thought to be injured from the attack.

Footage uploaded by Brazil's Municipal Civil Guard (GCM) shows three suspects arriving to the house in a car. The GCM revealed that one individual, currently in custody, is a resident of the same condominium as the Bianciardis, thus granting them access to stage the invasion.

That suspect remains the only one detained by authorities. The other two managed to flee the scene having robbed a number Bianciardi's belongings, including luxury handbags, watches and jewellery.

Globo reports that the second perpetrator has been identified but not captured, while the third remains at large.

Neymar, who recently underwent knee surgery, is yet to comment on the incident.