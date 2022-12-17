Argentina vs France: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream the World Cup final between Argentina and France on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Lionel Messi's Argentina challenge reigning champions France to the 2022 World Cup title in the final to be played at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

It could have been another final between Croatia and France after the 2018 event that was eventually clinched by Les Bleus, but Lionel Scaloni's men changed the script in the form of a 3-0 win over the Checkered Ones in the semi-finals.

The French followed that by beating underdog favourites Morocco 2-0 in the second semi-final to become the first holders to feature in successive finals after 24 years, and now in contention to break a 60-year-old curse after Brazil successfully defending their title in 1962

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Argentina vs France date & kick-off time

Game: Argentina vs France Date: December 18, 2022 Kick-off: 10am ET / 3pm GMT / 5pm CAT / 8:30pm IST Venue: Lusail Stadium, Lusail Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Argentina vs France on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

BBC One, ITV1 and STV are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, besides ITVX and STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FOX, Telemundo fuboTV UK BBC One, ITV, STV BBC iPlayer/website, ITVX, STV Player India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD, Sports18 Khel, MTV SD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Argentina squad & team news

Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel return from serving a one-match ban, but the latter may have lost his place to an emerging Nahuel Molina while Acuna may take his place back from Nicolas Tagliafico in a four-man backline with Lisandro Martinez relegated to the bench.

La Albiceleste will be watching Messi closely after the maestro was attending his hamstring in the semi-finals, other than Alejandro Gomez being a doubt due to a sprain in his ankle and Angel Di Maria needing to pass a fitness test to start ahead of Leandro Paredes.

It will be up to Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez to once again prove their effectiveness off the bench.

Argentina possible XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

Position Players Goalkeepers E. Martinez, Armani, Rulli Defenders Otamendi, Acuna, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Molina, Montiel, Foyth, Romero, Li. Martinez Midfielders Paredes, De Paul, Rodriguez, Palacios, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Gomez Forwards Messi, La. Martinez, Dybala, Almada, Alvarez, Di Maria, Correa

France squad and team news

The entire France squad trained on Saturday despite a virus breakout in the camp. Allegedly falling ill due to the constant air conditioning at the stadiums in Qatar, Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot had missed the semi-final against Morocco while Aurelien Tchouameni and Theo Hernandez missed training on Friday.

Kingsley Coman, Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate also called in sick earlier in the week and the team doctors will have the final word over the trio's availability.

Rabiot's return to the XI results in Youssouf Fofana requiring to sacrifice his place in the middle, while Upamecano's involvement would be based on Konate's wellness - or not, with Coman unlikely to start and Theo Hernandez expected to keep his place despite a few knocks against Morocco.

That attack will be powered undoubtedly powered by Antoine Griezmann and by Kylian Mbappe just behind Olivier Giroud, who is handed the big responsibility up front.

France possible XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud