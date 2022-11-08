Antony injury update given by Brazil national team doctor as Man Utd star remains in 'recovery phase'

Brazil's national team doctor has revealed that Manchester United star Antony is still in the ''recovery phase'' after suffering a hip injury.

Antony absent for Utd's last three games

Still named in Brazil squad

National team doctor gives positive update

WHAT HAPPENED? Antony has not played for United since coming off at half-time during their 3-0 Europa League victory over Sheriff on October 27. Erik ten Hag subsequently confirmed that the £85 million ($98m) summer signing has been nursing a knock, and he was absent for the third game in succession as United fell to a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa on Sunday. Despite his fitness woes, Antony was named in Tite's final Brazil squad for the World Cup, and Selecao doctor Rodrigo Lasmar gave an update on his recovery after the announcement.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Antony had a small problem in the flexor muscles of the right hip, he is in the recovery process,” said Lasmar. ''We’re in contact with the player, with the medical department. He’s in a recovery phase. We have time for him to recover in time to be with us. This week is important, we are talking day by day. This final phase is important. A lot depends on this week. I spoke to him in the morning, he’s feeling better, it’s early. He hasn’t started training with the group yet, he’s in physical therapy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony made a huge impact upon his arrival at Old Trafford, becoming the first player in United history to score in his first three Premier League games. However, the 22-year-old hasn't found the net since a 2-1 win at Everton on October 9, and faced heavy criticism for his perceived 'showboating' against Sheriff.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? The Brazilian looks set to miss United's third-round Carabao Cup tie against Villa on Thursday, but Ten Hag will hope he can return for a Premier League meeting with Fulham on Sunday.