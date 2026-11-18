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Antonio Rudiger has branded Real Madrid's recent major trophy drought as "horrible" following two years without significant silverware. The veteran defender insists his sole focus remains on bringing success back to the club under Jose Mourinho as his contract ticks down.

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A painful drought in Madrid

Rudiger has expressed his deep frustration at Madrid's recent lack of major silverware. The veteran defender labelled the situation "horrible" after a turbulent two-year period for the club.

Real Madrid have endured back-to-back seasons of disappointment across the 2024-25 and 2025-26 campaigns. The severe trophy drought has prompted significant upheaval, with the club making three managerial changes since May 2025.

Rebuilding under familiar management

Speaking to The Athletic, Rudiger's thoughts remained firmly fixed on the domestic challenges ahead. "Two years of not winning at Real Madrid," he admitted. "It's horrible."

The responsibility of restoring the record 15-time European champions to their former glory now falls to Mourinho. The head coach is back in charge at the Bernabeu 13 years after his first spell ended, tasked with reviving a struggling squad. With his current contract due to expire in June, Rudiger is determined to end his career on a high note. The defender insisted his immediate focus is strictly on the pitch, stating: "My priority is to win."

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Returning to the international stage

The 33-year-old travelled back to Germany this week to receive an official farewell from the national team ahead of their Nations League victory against the Netherlands. The defender announced his international retirement in September, stepping away with 86 caps and three World Cup appearances. He explained his decision: “I’m not a person who has a lot of ego. I can say there are guys who are younger, fresher, so now it’s time.”

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 CEL

Chasing down Barcelona

Mourinho's rebuilding process is already showing signs of significant improvement. Los Blancos currently sit second in Liga, trailing rivals Barcelona by just three points in the title race. They recently secured their best result of the season to date, beating their Clasico foes 2-1 at Camp Nou last month.