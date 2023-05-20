Anthony Martial completely blanks Erik ten Hag after being substituted against Bournemouth as Man Utd forward STILL hasn’t played the full 90 minutes this season

Peter McVitie
Anthony Martial refused to acknowledge Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after he was substituted in Saturday's match against Bournemouth.

  • Martial taken off before hour mark
  • Frenchman snubbed Ten Hag
  • Striker could leave this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Martial was withdrawn less than an hour into his side's clash at Vitality Stadium as Wout Weghorst came on to replace him. The French striker snubbed Ten Hag as he left the field and walked straight down the tunnel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday's match was Martial's 19th in the Premier League this season. The striker's campaign has been plagued by injury but he recovered to feature in each of their last 10 league matches, though he has not managed to play for a full 90 minutes in 2022-23.

Ten Hag has praised Martial on several occasions this season, saying in April that the team play their "best football" when the 27-year-old is on the field. Nevertheless, he is expected to leave the club this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite their apparent hostilities, Ten Hag confirmed to reporters after the match that Martial did eventually return to the bench after initially going down the tunnel.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTIAL? The ex-Monaco star will hope to be involved when United meet Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday.

