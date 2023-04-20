Another Todd Boehly controversy revealed! Chelsea owner sacked Thomas Tuchel after manager embarrassed him with half-time dressing room visit denial

Thomas Tuchel reportedly denied Todd Boehly access to the dressing room during Chelsea's win over West Ham in September.

Boehly denied dressing room entry by Tuchel

Contributed to decision to sack German

American has made visits a regular occurrence since

WHAT HAPPENED? With visits to the Chelsea dressing room becoming more frequent with the club desperately struggling for form, talkSPORT have reported that co-owner Boehly tried the tactic as early as September when Tuchel was still in charge of the club. This incident stood out, however, because it came at half-time of an intense 2-1 win over West Ham, as the American was denied entry by the infuriated head coach.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report claims that Boehly - who co-owns the club alongside Behdad Eghbali - wanted to give a group of guests including children a personal tour at half-time of the game. Tuchel denied the request, however, to the surprise of the American.

It clearly did the head coach no favours as a tricky start to the season had him in hot water with the new owners, before being sacked just a game later and replaced by Graham Potter.

AND WHAT'S MORE: In the time since, proceedings have only spiralled at the club, with Potter sacked having been unable to get a tune out of a huge squad of players and Frank Lampard going winless in his first four games as interim manager. Boehly has now made heading to the dressing room a regular occurrence, with the club in desperate need of an upturn in form from somewhere.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? With the Blues now out of the Champions League, all focus turns to trying to find points in the Premier League while searching for a new permanent manager.