Antoine Griezmann is all in on fantasy sports as he is a huge fan of Chicago Bears star Justin Fields and Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez.

WHAT HAPPENED? Griezmann is a big fan of American sports, having been spotted many times at NBA playoff games during the European soccer offseason. The Frenchman has also contributed to NFL Commentary for Spanish channel Movistar+, where he joined in for a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. Despite his own campaign starting, he's keeping an eye on the top sporting leagues in the USA with the MLB, NBA and MLB.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I like American sports: NFL, NBA," Griezmann said. "I'm doing a lot of fantasy leagues! In baseball, I've got one this year and, in the NBA I've got two, so there I am looking at all the results and looking at the players! You watch things or different skills from players - for example: not in American football as much, but maybe the quarterbacks, their vision during the game, and in baseball, since last year I'm very interested. I think it's a very complicated sport, especially for the hitter! The NBA is the most famous and most well known sport here in Europe and I think American football and American baseball are sports that I also love and I watch and I really follow them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Griezmann went on to offer some advice for fellow fantasy players in both baseball and football, while opening up on a hobby of his: sports card collecting.

"I follow the Chiefs, but this year I think I'm going to go for Justin Fields," he said. "[In baseball], I've got [Julio] Rodriguez, who is my favorite. I've got a lot of cards of him in my personal collection! I've got two rooms of special cards that I collect and one day I'll publish it but, right now, I'm waiting."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR GRIEZMANN? Griezmann and Atletico Madrid begin their 2022-23 La Liga campaign on the road against Real Betis this weekend.