How to buy Abu Dhabi UFC Fight Night Tickets: Ankalaev vs Rountree Jr. ticket prices, dates, venue & more

UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for another blockbuster summer event as Magomed Ankalaev takes on Khalil Rountree Jr. in a huge light heavyweight main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Abu Dhabi has become one of the UFC's premier international destinations, regularly hosting world-class Fight Nights and championship events that attract fans from across the Middle East and around the world.

Demand for UFC events in Abu Dhabi has continued to grow year after year, with tickets for the most affordable seating categories often selling out quickly.

Whether you're travelling from elsewhere in the UAE or flying in from overseas, GOAL has everything you need to know about buying UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Rountree Jr. tickets, including prices, hospitality packages and where to find the best available seats.

When is UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Rountree Jr?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Saturday, July 25, 2026 UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs Khalil Rountree Jr. Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Tickets

Where to buy UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Rountree Jr. tickets?

The easiest way to secure your place at Etihad Arena is through StubHub, where fans can browse available seats across multiple sections and compare prices depending on availability.

Official tickets were initially released through Ticketmaster UAE following a presale period for registered fans before the general sale opened. As expected, many of the lower-priced seats sold quickly, making resale marketplaces one of the best options for supporters who missed the initial release or are making last-minute travel arrangements.

StubHub regularly lists tickets across all seating categories, from budget-friendly upper-tier seats to premium Octagon-side experiences. Since ticket availability changes frequently, prices may fluctuate as the event approaches.

How much are UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Rountree Jr. tickets?

Tickets for UFC Fight Night typically start from around AED 295, making this one of the most affordable opportunities to experience a live UFC event in Abu Dhabi.

Typical face-value pricing includes:

Category Price Range Category 8 From AED 295 Category 7 Around AED 495 Category 6 From AED 695 Category 5 From AED 1,295 Category 4 From AED 2,495 Category 3 From AED 3,495 Category 2 From AED 5,495 Category 1 Premium Up to AED 10,495

The cheapest seats are located in the upper levels of Etihad Arena, but thanks to the venue's steep seating design, they still provide impressive views of the Octagon.

Mid-range tickets offer one of the best balances between price and visibility, while premium floor seating provides the closest possible view of the fighters.

Resale prices can be either above or below face value depending on supply and demand. Fans looking for the cheapest tickets should monitor listings regularly, as additional inventory often becomes available closer to fight week.

How can I get UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Rountree Jr. tickets?

The quickest way to secure your seat is by purchasing through StubHub, where you can compare prices across multiple seating sections before making your purchase.

To improve your chances of getting the best deal:

Buy your tickets as early as possible.

Compare prices across different seating categories.

Check listings regularly, as resale prices change frequently.

Consider upper-tier seating if you're looking for the lowest prices.

Purchase only from secondary ticket marketplaces.

If you're travelling from outside Abu Dhabi, it's worth booking your flights and accommodation early, as UFC Fight Week attracts thousands of international visitors to Yas Island.

Everything you need to know about Etihad Arena

Etihad Arena is the largest indoor entertainment venue in the UAE and has become the home of UFC in Abu Dhabi. Located on Yas Island, the arena regularly hosts UFC Fight Nights, title fights, concerts, basketball games and other major international sporting events.

The venue has a capacity of approximately 18,000 spectators, depending on the event configuration, and is designed to provide excellent sightlines throughout the arena.

Etihad Arena sits within Yas Bay Waterfront, one of Abu Dhabi's leading entertainment destinations. Fans attending the event can also visit nearby attractions including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld.

There is extensive parking around the venue, while taxis and ride-hailing services provide easy access before and after the event. Many hotels also operate shuttle services to Yas Island during major events.

Inside the arena, visitors will find a wide selection of food and beverage outlets, official UFC merchandise stores and multiple facilities designed to enhance the event-day experience.

As most ticket providers now use mobile ticketing, fans should ensure their phones are fully charged before arriving and have their digital tickets ready for scanning at the entrance.

With Magomed Ankalaev and Khalil Rountree Jr. set to headline another memorable night of world-class mixed martial arts, UFC Fight Night promises an unforgettable atmosphere in Abu Dhabi. Given the high demand for UFC events on Yas Island, booking early remains the best way to secure the cheapest available tickets before prices increase closer to fight night.