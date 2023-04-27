Angry Thomas Tuchel snaps pole in half at Bayern Munich training as job stress appearing to have an effect

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel briefly lost his nerve during team training as he smashed a training pole in half out of frustration.

Bayern dumped out of UCL & DFB Pokal

Lost top Bundesliga position after 3-1 Mainz defeat

defeat Tuchel lost his cool on training ground

WHAT HAPPENED? The 49-year-old was not satisfied with how the Bayern stars presented themselves in the final game on the diamond small field, a training form with cut corners. Tuchel tried to correct the attacking patterns and player movement several times, but to no avail. Out of sheer frustration, the ex-Chelsea boss grabbed a slalom pole and broke it with his knee whilst discussing the issue with his assistant coaches.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Things are just not going well at Bayern Munich at the moment. Tuchel was appointed Bayern manager last month following the departure of Julian Nagelsmann. He won his first game in charge convincingly, beating his former club Borussia Dortmund 4-2 at Allianz Arena, but the Bavarians have since dropped down to second in the Bundesliga table and crashed out of the Champions League as well as the DFB-Pokal in disappointing fashion.

And it now looks like the pressure is starting to get the better of him, resulting in a training ground freak-out in this case, with rumours flying he's at risk of losing his job just months after joining the club if he's unable to salvage their season by winning the Bundesliga.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? Dortmund currently sit at the top of the Bundesliga table, one point above Bayern Munich, who will look to improve upon their wretched recent form and return to winning ways against Hertha Berlin in front of their home crowd at the weekend.