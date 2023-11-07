'It's just who we are mate' - Ange Postecoglou defends ultra-high line tactics in Spurs' 4-1 loss to Chelsea and insists 'even with five men we will have a go'

Ange Postecoglou defended his ultra-high line tactics in Tottenham's 4-1 loss to Chelsea and insisted that "even with five men we will have a go".

Tottenham were down to nine men

Yet continued with their attacking mentality

Postecoglou unfazed despite a 4-1 defeat due to high-line

WHAT HAPPENED? The Australian manager remained steadfast in his commitment to an attacking style and high-line tactics in the aftermath of a heavy defeat to Chelsea. Tottenham were reduced to nine men in the 55th minute after Destiny Udogie was sent off, with Cristian Romero having also received his marching orders in the first half. Despite this numerical disadvantage and the loss of key defenders, Postecoglou refused to abandon the high defensive line, which helped them create scoring opportunities but left gaps at the back which were utilised by Nicolas Jackson to score three goals, with two of them coming deep in stoppage time when Spurs threw the kitchen sink at their opposition in search of an equaliser. Postecoglou stood by his tactics after the game, emphasising that it represents the identity of his team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is just who we are mate, it is who we are and who we will be for as long as I am here. If we go down to five men we will have a go," the Australian told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a feisty affair in the London derby with VAR once again in the eye of controversy after two red cards and five disallowed goals. Spurs succumbed to their first defeat of the Premier League campaign, which saw them surrender the top spot in the table to Manchester City as they now trail the champions by a point after 11 games.

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham will be back in action against Wolves on Saturday at Molineux.