Andy Robertson: Liverpool don't miss Sadio Mane!

Andy Robertson insists Liverpool do not miss Sadio Mane, with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz capable of filling the attacking void.

Senegalese forward left in 2022

Now on the books at Bayern Munich

Reds have struggled for consistency this term

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds bid farewell to a talismanic part of Champions League and Premier League title-winning squads during the summer of 2022 when Mane – who registered 120 goals for the club across six years - departed for Bayern Munich. Liverpool have struggled for consistency without the Senegalese superstar, but Robertson claims there are players at Anfield capable of making a similar impact when fully fit and firing.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Scottish full-back has told BBC Radio 5 Live when asked if the Reds miss Mane: “To be honest, no. Don't get me wrong, I had a fantastic relationship with Sadio in terms of me and him down the left-hand side for five years. He was a joy to play with, every game. I loved playing with him, we linked really well. He helped me going back, the way I helped him going forward. And yeah we linked up really well. When he left, there was probably no-one more gutted than me because of the relationship we had.

“But we've got fantastic players that can play in their positions. We brought in Darwin, who has been really good to start. We've got Luis Diaz who has obviously been injured and re-injured and things like that, which is difficult. Jots [Diogo Jota] can play there, who's got injured. We have been a little bit unlucky with injuries, I think once we get them back fully fit then yeah. Look, Sadio was a wonderful player, a Liverpool legend but he wanted to go and he went to Bayern Munich and we wish him all the best.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Robertson and Mane made 203 appearances together for Liverpool, with the former providing nine assists for the latter as they struck up a devastating partnership down the left flank for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

WHAT NEXT? Mane has gone on to hit 11 goals through 27 appearances for Bayern this season, as they chase down Bundesliga and Champions League honours, while Robertson and Liverpool find themselves sat sixth in the Premier League table – seven points adrift of the top four – when hitting the latest international break.