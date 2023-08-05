Embarrassment for Andre Onana! Man Utd goalkeeper beaten from halfway line on home debut

Manchester United were left stunned after Lens striker Florian Sotoca scored from 45 yards out in a pre-season friendly at Old Trafford.

Man Utd host Lens in pre-season game

Visitors score stunning 45-yard goal

Keeper Onana caught off his line

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United are hosting Lens in their penultimate pre-season game before the 2023/24 Premier League campaign begins next weekend. Before the match against the Ligue 1 outfit, new £72 million signing Rasmus Hojlund was unveiled at Old Trafford. However, the French side somewhat burst United's bubble after Florian Sotoca's stunning goal from near the halfway line. Diogo Dalot gave the ball away and the Lens striker fired home from 45 yards, catching Andre Onana off his line.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While pre-season is not the be all and end all in terms of a team's success for the season ahead, United will want to win their remaining friendly games before their campaign begins on August 14 against Wolves. Manager Erik ten Hag will hope new signings Hojlund, Onana, and Mason Mount will hit the ground running.

WHAT NEXT? After this match, United take on Athletic Club on Sunday in their final pre-season friendly.