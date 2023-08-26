- United shellshocked
- Forest race into early lead
- Onana beaten all ends up
WHAT HAPPENED? United came into the clash hoping to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham but found themselves behind by the same scoreline within four minutes. Taiwo Awoniyi scored the first goal, bursting away on the break and managing to sit Onana down with a feint, before finishing into the bottom corner. Willy Boly added a second as Brennan Johnson's free-kick hit him and flew into the back of the net.GettyGettyGetty
THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have won once this term and will need to stage a fight-back if they are to take three points from Sunday's clash. Christian Eriksen pulled a goal back by tucking home Marcus Rashford's cross.
WHAT NEXT? Old Trafford has seen its fair share of comebacks, and United will hope to pull off another here.