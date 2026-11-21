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Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola admits Manchester United hold a clear tactical advantage ahead of Sunday's massive Premier League showdown at Anfield. The Reds boss believes Mauricio Pochettino's sudden arrival in the Old Trafford dugout makes their historic rivals dangerously unpredictable.

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Iraola wary of unpredictable Manchester United

Iraola believes United hold a slight tactical advantage over Liverpool ahead of their massive Premier League clash on Sunday. The highly anticipated Anfield showdown marks Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge of the visitors. Pochettino replaced Michael Carrick as United head coach during the recent international break.

His sudden arrival at Old Trafford brings an element of surprise to a historic fixture that always demands maximum focus. Liverpool currently sit fourth in the Premier League table after an impressive start to the campaign. Conversely, their rivals will travel to Merseyside languishing in 18th place following a disastrous eight-game winless run.

Adapting to Pochettino's new tactical blueprint

Preparing for a newly appointed manager presents a unique challenge for any opposition. Iraola admits his coaching staff lack recent reference points to predict exactly how Pochettino will set up his starting line-up.

"We've faced each other [as managers] and obviously he has a lot of Premier League games behind him that we can look at," Iraola told reporters. "We can look at games from the U.S. but it's true that [United] have this small advantage that we don't have references to prepare because they can go different ways that we honestly don't know right now."

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Historic rivalry demands massive Anfield performance

While the element of surprise favours the visitors, Iraola remains confident in his squad's ability to solve problems on the pitch. He stressed that the core strengths and weaknesses of the United players remain largely unchanged. However, the hosts must overcome a concerning psychological hurdle this weekend. Liverpool have surprisingly failed to beat the Red Devils at Anfield since March 2023, making this clash even more significant for the home support.

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"We have to adapt to certain things and I hope that we already have some time with the players and we can manage the beginning as quickly as possible," Iraola added. "But we know the players very well. We know what they are. Their strengths and weaknesses that they have shown until today and that's not going to change from one day to another. You don't find bigger games than this, honestly.

"I feel lucky to be here and privileged to be a part of these games. We have to acknowledge the importance of the game. There are a lot of ingredients. They have a new manager, new challenges for us. This is important for us in a lot of different ways. We want to improve our form at home. We have been very good away but not good at home and the first chance we have is United on Sunday."

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Ending a difficult run on Merseyside

Sunday presents the perfect opportunity for Liverpool to correct their recent inconsistencies in front of their own supporters. Iraola has challenged his squad to seize the moment and deliver a statement performance against their struggling rivals.

For United, the daunting fixture offers Pochettino an immediate chance to end their dismal Premier League slump. A shock victory at Anfield would provide a monumental boost to their fading survival hopes.