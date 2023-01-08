Amad likened to Elliott & backed to break Man Utd ‘glass ceiling’ by Sunderland boss Mowbray

Amad Diallo has been likened to Liverpool star Harvey Elliott as Tony Mowbray backs him to break a “glass ceiling” at Manchester United.

Youngster taking in another loan spell

Has impressed at Stadium of Light

Tipped to break through at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old winger is already a senior international with the Ivory Coast, and a goalscorer at his parent club, but has managed just nine competitive appearances for Premier League giants from Old Trafford. Competition for places led to Amad being allowed to join Sunderland on a season-long loan in 2022-23, with an impressive return of six goals and two assists for the Black Cats seeing him tipped to make a breakthrough at United and follow in the footsteps of fellow youngsters such as England U21 midfielder Elliott.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sunderland boss Mowbray has told the Northern Echo of Amad: “Hopefully, he can get an opportunity at United at some stage. I liken him very much talent-wise to Harvey Elliot, the ball stuck to his feet, you know he’ll pick the right pass all the time, he knows when to keep it and when to release it. His feet are so fast, and Harvey is doing okay at Liverpool, so hopefully Amad will break through that glass ceiling at United. But it’s never easy for young players.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mowbray added on Amad, who spent time with Scottish heavyweights Rangers last season and had to be patient before seeing regular minutes at Sunderland in the current campaign: “He is a special footballer, I think. The test for him and for his parent club, of course, is, ‘Is he of the required level to try and win a Champions League and Premier League?’ That’s what they have to decide. But for us he is an amazing player. We’re delighted he’s with us. Hopefully, he can continue for the rest of the season and do exceptionally well.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Amad is tied to a contract at Old Trafford through to the summer of 2025, with United having bought into his potential when putting a deal in place with Atalanta back in January 2021.