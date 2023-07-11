Amad Diallo given amazing Man Utd shirt birthday cake as highly-rated youngster turns 21 during pre-season training

Amad Diallo turned 21 and the Manchester United camp decided to give the youngster a cake in the shape of of his club jersey with his number.

Amad turns 21

Given Man Utd jersey-shaped cake

Future yet to be decided

WHAT HAPPENED? As United's hotly-anticipated youngster turns 21 during the club's pre-season training camp, the Ivorian was gifted a special birthday cake that was shaped like a jersey in traditional Red Devils colours and also boasted his number '16'. Amad reposted a story on his Instagram that was originally shared by teammate Hannibal Mejbri, which showcased the midfielder next to the cake.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

Instagram (amaddiallo19)

THE GOSSIP: The youngster is still unsure of his immediate future with the Red Devils. He impressed on loan at Sunderland last season and could spend time away from the club again this campaign.

WHAT NEXT? The youngster will be looking forward to impressing head coach Erik ten Hag during pre-season as he looked to break into his plans.