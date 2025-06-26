Alisha Lehmann embraces ‘new role’ for Switzerland after being left sweating on squad place for home European Championship in 2025

Alisha Lehmann is ready to embrace a “new role” with Switzerland after being left sweating on her place in their plans for Euro 2025.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Despite being one of the biggest names in Swiss football, and having helped Juventus to Serie A title glory in 2024-25, Lehmann was left out of certain selections in the build-up to a European Championship squad being named.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

She eventually got the nod and will get the chance to grace a major tournament on home soil this summer. Lehmann is delighted about that, with the 60-cap star admitting that it has been difficult to know where she stands at international level.

WHAT LEHMANN SAID

Lehmann told Blick of being overlooked on occasions, or only making standby lists: “It certainly hasn't been an easy situation for me. One moment you're in, the next you're not. Ultimately, as a player, you want to know what the coaches think of you in order to gain confidence.”

Quizzed on whether she was worried about her Euros spot, Lehmann said: “No, I'm not someone who thinks too much about such things. It's not my decision. But I was all the more pleased when I was called up again. I want to play for my country and am very proud to be Swiss.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Lehmann has tended to operate as a wide forward throughout her career to date, but Switzerland have been experimenting with using her at full-back. The 26-year-old added on playing wherever she is required: “Yes, I've found my new role a little. I'm happy to take on this challenge.”

WHAT NEXT?

Switzerland, as hosts, will form part of Group A at this summer’s European Championship. They are set to face Norway, Iceland and Finland, with the plan being to reach at least the quarter-finals.